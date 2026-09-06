Bennett-Lapid party announces candidates list

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid released their candidates list for their B’Yachad (“Together”) Party on Sunday ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.

The list includes a mix of experienced politicians, civil servants, soldiers, business executives and activists.

“With them, we’ll recruit the ultra-Orthodox, reduce crime, restore security to Israel’s streets, lower the cost of living, build excellent public transportation, rehabilitate the ruined education system, elevate Israel’s standing in the world,” Bennett posted to X.

According to polls, B’Yachad would win up to 15 seats in the Knesset. It would take a backseat to former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar Party, which has emerged as the leader among the opposition parties, estimated to win 20-plus seats.

Bennett, who registered his new party’s name as Bennett 2026 before merging with Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party to form B’Yachad, hopes to repeat his success in 2021 when, together with Lapid, his “Change” government defeated Benjamin Netanyahu, ending his 12-year-plus consecutive run as Israel’s prime minister. Netanyahu returned to power in the November 2022 elections.

According to the agreement between the two parties, Yesh Atid receives 40% of the spots on the list. The deal led to a wave of resignations by Yesh Atid Knesset members, who realized they wouldn’t have a realistic chance to enter the Knesset as a result. They included Karine Elharrar, Meir Cohen, Mickey Levy, Michal Shir and Yoav Segalovitz. Segalovitz has since announced he’s joining the United Arab List, better known by its Hebrew acronym Ra’am.

B’Yachad’s top 10 candidates are:

1. Naftali Bennett

2. Yair Lapid

3. Keren Turner

4. Merav Ben-Ari

5. Liran Avisar Ben-Horin

6. Noam Tibon

7. Michal Hirsch Negrin

8. Eitan Ginzburg

9. Merav Cohen

10. Yonatan Shalev

