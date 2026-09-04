More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Prime Minister’s Office releases Netanyahu’s Oct. 7, 2023, timeline

The account rebuts recent reports about the premier’s actions during the critical opening hours of the Hamas invasion.

JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the Security Cabinet at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after the surprise attack by Hamas, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the Security Cabinet at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after the surprise attack by Hamas, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(Sept. 4, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday evening released a detailed timeline of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions on the morning of the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, in response to what it described as “inaccurate reports” published in the media recently.

According to the PMO, Netanyahu was first informed by his military secretary at 6:29 a.m. that an attack was underway from the Gaza Strip.

At 6:44 a.m., during a second update with his military secretary, Netanyahu asked why nothing indicating an impending attack had appeared in the intelligence provided to him, according to the statement. He also asked officials to examine whether a broad mobilization of IDF reservists was required and whether Hamas’s senior leadership could be eliminated.

At 7:30 a.m., Netanyahu left for the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after his motorcade had been prepared.

During the journey, Netanyahu spoke with then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who told him that there was not yet a clear picture of the situation. Netanyahu instructed that a situation assessment be convened in the Kirya’s underground command center under his leadership, according to the PMO.

Netanyahu arrived at the Kirya at around 8 a.m., the statement said, while noting that Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency) records put his arrival at 8:22 a.m.

At 8:40 a.m., Gallant convened then-IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and then-Shin Bet director Ronen Bar to formulate a clearer picture of the situation ahead of the meeting with Netanyahu.

Between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., Netanyahu requested and received intelligence assessments and ongoing updates from the field through his military secretariat, according to the PMO.

At 9:47 a.m., Netanyahu’s military secretary received for the first time a document detailing a situation assessment that Bar had conducted at 5:15 a.m., more than an hour before the Hamas assault began.

At 9:55 a.m., Netanyahu convened a situation assessment in the Kirya’s underground command center with Gallant, Halevi, then-Mossad director David Barnea, Bar, then-National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and the head of the IDF Operations Directorate.

According to the PMO, Netanyahu ordered the Gaza border sealed to prevent hostages from being taken into the Strip and additional terrorists from entering Israel.

The prime minister rejected an IDF recommendation for a partial mobilization of reservists and instead ordered a full call-up, according to the statement. He further instructed the military to issue wartime orders and prepare for the possibility of fighting on the northern front.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu held a smaller security consultation with Gallant and Halevi.

The Hamas-led massacre began at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2023, when thousands of terrorists breached the Gaza border and attacked Israeli communities and military positions. Some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were abducted to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Gloria Steinem
U.S. News
Gloria Steinem, mother of Second Wave feminism who later connected to her Jewish heritage, dies at 92
“Gloria was iconic,” Ruth Messinger, a former Manhattan borough president, told JNS. “This is a sad day for women.”
September 3, 2026 06:13 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Members of a delegation of South African queens and princesses during a visit to Israel, September 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Feature
‘May God bless Israel,’ South African princess says at end of weeklong visit
Fundiswa Zote told JNS her 12-member royal delegation sought to build ties through Israeli innovation, technology and water solutions.
September 4, 2026 02:40 AM
Steve Linde
Joel Martin Rubin. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Former aide to Bernie Sanders warns of growing Jew-hatred on the left
Joel Rubin told JNS that he “needed to speak out, because if someone like me doesn’t speak out, who will?”
Sept. 2, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addresses Defense Ministry staff during a Rosh Hashanah toast, Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Defense Ministry.
World News
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
The Israeli defense chief vowed strikes on critical infrastructure, noting economic troubles could push Tehran into desperate measures after repeated defeats.
Sept. 3, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
03:37
Kaploun meets with United Arab Emirates president in Abu Dhabi
03:06
IDF arrests over 10 suspects during Nablus-area counterterror op
02:45
House passes bill banning federal funds to universities that boycott Israel
02:20
Netanyahu: Toppling Iran’s regime ‘within reach’
01:49
Israeli forces thwart terror stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City
01:39
Danon: DR Congo seeks to move embassy to Jerusalem
01:10
IDF gains control of key Hezbollah terror site in Southern Lebanon
00:47
IDF strikes in northern Gaza after troops come under fire
00:07
Israel releasing five Lebanese prisoners in effort to recover remains of Jewish leaders
17:07
DSA endorses Nithya Raman in LA mayoral race
16:05
Vance rejects ‘war’ label for Iran conflict
15:34
‘Tucker Carlson and I are friends,’ Vance says
10:05
Leiter: Israel seeks Lebanon peace treaty for after Hezbollah dismantled
09:44
Israeli fuel prices to drop half a shekel per liter
09:24
Israel to advance 1,516 homes, regularize three Judea and Samaria communities
08:59
Maj. Gen. Tal Politis takes up IDF attaché post in Washington
08:56
Leiter: Saudi normalization tied to outcome of Iran confrontation
08:55
IDF kills two terrorists who crossed Yellow Line in Gaza
08:44
Regavim files petition against allegedly illegal Palestinian buildings in Judea
08:33
Israel applauds Peru on cutting ties to Iran
08:17
Akunis names IDF soldiers his ‘People of the Year’
08:03
Budapest blocks anti-Israel attempt to mar Jewish festival
07:42
Belgian union threatens strike on Lufthansa-owned Tel Aviv route
07:25
Hamas terrorist meets senior Iranian officials in Tehran
07:22
David Friedman attacks El-Sayed over resurfaced Israel ‘genocide’ post
07:14
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
07:02
Foreign investment in Israel jumped 78% in 2025
06:50
IDF, Board of Peace deny Gaza rubble-funding claim
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
06:01
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
05:57
IDF explains precautions over renewed Gaza kite launches
05:40
Herzog: Hamas terrorist’s arrest advances Gaza disarmament efforts
05:23
IDF’s 210th Division wraps up drills on Golan, Syrian border
04:59
Trump: US destroyed Iran’s newly deployed Hormuz equipment
04:44
COGAT: Gaza terrorists destroyed more than 30 tons of food
04:37
Israeli airstrike kills Gaza terrorist after Yellow Line breach
04:29
Iranian rial falls to record low above 2.2 million per dollar
04:27
‘Violent riot’ as IDF attempts to secure stolen livestock in Palestinian village
04:26
AJC launches photo volume honoring slain Israeli embassy staffer Yaron Lischinsky
04:11
Israel thanks US for seizing over half a million dollars linked to Hamas
03:52
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient tests negative
03:33
US updates number of redirected commercial vessels in Iran blockade to 86
03:10
Sa’ar extends greetings to next Kazakh foreign minister
02:45
UN watchdog: Status of Iran’s nuclear program unknown
02:29
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’
02:09
Israeli Culture Ministry opens submissions for 2026 Israeli Film Awards
01:50
Kuwait says air defenses ‘confronting’ missile, drone attacks from Iran
01:45
In ‘CNN’ interview, Herzog urges respect for Israel’s democratic process
01:23
IDF has dismantled 16 miles of Gaza tunnels since October ceasefire
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Lori Lowenthal Marcus; Ep. 236
JNS TV / Think Twice
The crisis of classroom antisemitism
September 3, 2026 05:27 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Jewish values’ are not a suicide pact that empowers antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin
Dexter Van Zile. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Massachusetts hires anti-Zionist with alleged family ties to Hamas to teach in middle school
Dexter Van Zile