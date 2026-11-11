Bennett’s party proposes benefits for reservists in its first Knesset bill

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party submitted its first bill of the new Knesset on Wednesday, proposing financial benefits for reservists and discharged soldiers funded by redirecting government support from households that do not participate in military service or employment.

Under the proposed Servicemembers Law, active reservists would receive 4,000 shekels ($1,300) a month toward childcare, along with 50% discounts on electricity, water, municipal property taxes, public transportation and government fees. The bill would also authorize discounts on first-home purchases.

The proposal would extend tuition assistance for discharged combat soldiers and provide noncombat veterans with funding for half their tuition. Bennett described the initiative as “turning the pyramid upside down and prioritizing those who serve over those who evade service.”