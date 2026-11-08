Iran renewing efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, says Israeli defense minister

The Iranian regime is renewing its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Sunday.

“Regarding Iran, the mission is still not complete,” Katz said, speaking at a memorial ceremony for soldiers who fell in “Operation Kadesh” against Egyptian forces in the Sinai in 1956.

The defense minister said Tehran’s renewed nuclear push comes “alongside other serious efforts that put the State of Israel in real danger.”

“We cannot accept these threats,” he declared, adding that Israel must be prepared for any scenario and act to protect its citizens.

Katz said the Jewish state is “determined today, more than ever, to stand firm over its destiny, to act preemptively and to pursue a proactive and offensive policy against our enemies.”

He also called for unity ahead of “the great tasks still before us.” When the security of the nation is at stake, he stressed, “we must know how to rise above our disagreements.”

“This is a time of unity, of responsibility and of mutual solidarity,” Katz concluded.