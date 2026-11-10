Danon to lead 40 UN envoys on visit to Poland, Israel amid tensions with Iran

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, intends to lead some 40 diplomats on a trip to Poland and Israel on Tuesday.

“As antisemitism continues to rise, I established an international task force at the United Nations to combat hatred both within the organization and beyond,” the Israeli envoy stated. “This mission is a concrete step in that effort.”

“The international community must see firsthand where the world’s silence in the face of incitement against the Jewish people can lead,” Danon said. “We cannot fight today’s antisemitism without understanding its historical consequences.”

The delegation will begin in Poland, where envoys will tour Krakow’s Jewish Quarter and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Later in the week, the diplomats will attend security briefings in Israel, where they will tour the Jewish state’s northern and southern borders and meet with senior officials.

Participants represent Albania, Armenia, Botswana, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Liberia, Malta, Paraguay, Samoa, Slovenia, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago and Tuvalu, according to the Israeli mission to the United Nations.