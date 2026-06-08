Conference of Presidents chair, CEO meet with Netanyahu
William Daroff said he was grateful to meet with the Israeli prime minister together with Betsy Berns Korn.
Jewish American leaders met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday to discuss issues of importance to the American Jewish community.
William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, tweeted that he was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Israel’s longest-serving prime minister together with Betsy Berns Korn, chair of the Conference of Presidents and a former president of AIPAC.
Grateful for the opportunity to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu with @Conf_of_Pres Chair @BetsyBerns Korn to discuss issues of importance to the American Jewish community. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/a4NBEr4iRG— William Daroff (@Daroff) June 7, 2026
The American pair are touring Israel for a series of meetings with senior officials, including President Isaac Herzog and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Chair @betsyberns Korn and CEO William @Daroff met today with Israeli President @Isaac_Herzog in Jerusalem.— Conf Of Presidents (@Conf_of_Pres) June 7, 2026
Grateful for President Herzog’s friendship, leadership, and partnership. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g8KiFqTmGT