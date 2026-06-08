Conference of Presidents chair, CEO meet with Netanyahu

Jewish American leaders met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday to discuss issues of importance to the American Jewish community.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, tweeted that he was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Israel’s longest-serving prime minister together with Betsy Berns Korn, chair of the Conference of Presidents and a former president of AIPAC.

Grateful for the opportunity to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu with @Conf_of_Pres Chair @BetsyBerns Korn to discuss issues of importance to the American Jewish community. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/a4NBEr4iRG — William Daroff (@Daroff) June 7, 2026

The American pair are touring Israel for a series of meetings with senior officials, including President Isaac Herzog and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.