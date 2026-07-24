Netanyahu to visit DC for White House meeting with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to travel to Washington, D.C., on July 27 at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump for an official visit that will include a White House meeting and attendance at the funeral of the late senator Lindsey Graham, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

According to Axios, Netanyahu has met with Trump in the Oval Office six times since the U.S. president returned to office, more than any other world leader.

The visit comes amid continued strategic coordination between Jerusalem and Washington following recent tensions with Iran and as the two allies discuss broader regional issues. Axios reported that the meeting had been under discussion for several days before being finalized.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died on July 11, was among Israel’s staunchest supporters in the U.S. Senate. In announcing Netanyahu’s plans, the Prime Minister’s Office described the longtime senator as “a friend of Israel.”