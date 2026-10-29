Yaakov Chaliotis is the founder and managing director of the Group of Verified Intelligence (GVI), a London-based strategic intelligence consultancy, whose work combines AI-driven analysis and collection of data with robust human and agentic verification. He writes regularly on Middle East affairs, Israeli politics, Cyprus geopolitics and disinformation, especially across Greek and Cypriot online media. A member of the Jewish Diplomatic Corps of the World Jewish Congress, he is active in Jewish diplomacy and advocacy, with strong ties to the British Jewish community.