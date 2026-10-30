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EXCLUSIVE: Hochul announces $10 million for 14th Street Y renovations

“This renovation will help us meet the growing demand for Jewish connection by creating more space for community, creativity and belonging at a time when Jewish joy matters more than ever,” Alexis Offen, executive director of the 14th Street Y, told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Hochul 14th Street Y
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan alongside Alexis Offen, executive director of the Y, and Rich Baum, CEO of the Educational Alliance, of which the Y is a part, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
(Oct. 30, 2026 / JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told JNS exclusively that the state is committing $10 million to renovate the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, as the Jewish community center modernizes aging facilities that serve tens of thousands of New Yorkers annually.

“For years, the 14th Street Y has been a gathering place where New Yorkers of every age and background come together to learn, play, create and connect,” Hochul said. “I am proud to commit $10 million to support this much needed renovation, so it can continue to serve families, children and older New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Alexis Offen, executive director of the 14th Street Y, told JNS that the center has expanded its programming to meet the needs of the increasingly large Jewish community downtown.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen an extraordinary increase in demand for Jewish community in downtown New York City,” she said.

The Y has invested in programs like “never before,” she told JNS, and it hired its first Jewish life director, launched 14Y Selah, which she called an “inclusive recovery community inspired by Jewish traditions,” and expanded its Jewish artists fellowship, LABA NY.

“This renovation will help us meet the growing demand for Jewish connection by creating more space for community, creativity and belonging at a time when Jewish joy matters more than ever,” Offen said.

The new monies, and $5 million that state senator Brian Kavanagh secured, brings the total state support for the project to $15 million. The full renovation is projected to cost $52.3 million, according to the governor’s office.

Hochul announces $10 million for 14th Street Y
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The 14th Street Y in Manhattan in 2007. Credit: Prehensile Eye/Flickr via Creative Commons.
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul 14th Street Y
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul 14th Street Y
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul 14th Street Y
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul 14th Street Y
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul 14th Street Y
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul announces $10 million for 14th Street Y
14th Street Y
Hochul 14th Street Y
Hochul 14th Street Y
Hochul 14th Street Y
Hochul 14th Street Y
Hochul 14th Street Y
Hochul 14th Street Y
The 14th Street Y in Manhattan in 2007. Credit: Prehensile Eye/Flickr via Creative Commons.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $10 million to support improvements to the 14th Street Y in downtown Manhattan, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

The Sol Goldman YM-YWHA 14th Street Y, part of the 137-year-old Educational Alliance, is the only Jewish community center in Manhattan south of 59th Street. Its programming includes early childhood education, summer camps, fitness and aquatics, arts and culture, Jewish life and services for older adults.

The building’s condition has made renovations increasingly important. Critical infrastructure systems are partly or fully out of service, affecting daily operations as well as the facility safety and efficiency, according to the governor’s office.

Plans call for upgrades to the gym, swimming pool, classrooms and theater and renovations to the lobby and building facades. The project will also add event space and new entrances, with a goal of creating more accessible and sustainable facilities.

Construction will take place in phases, the governor’s office said.

The Y serves both Jews and non-Jews, combining traditional community-centered programming with initiatives focused on Jewish culture and artistic expression.

Rich Baum, president and CEO of Educational Alliance, which operates the center, said that the Y helps sustain Jewish life in lower Manhattan while connecting people from different backgrounds.

“For more than a century, the 14th Street Y has been a vital neighborhood institution, bringing together people from the Jewish and broader communities who might otherwise never connect,” he stated.

“As the only Jewish Community Center serving southern Manhattan, the 14th Street Y plays an indispensable role in sustaining Jewish life and building community downtown,” he said.

Kavanaugh said that he secured the additional $5 million through the state Senate to support the renovation.

The UJA-Federation of New York is partnering with the 14th Street Y on the project.

“We are deeply grateful to Gov. Hochul for allocating $10 million to the 14th Street Y,” Michael Kay, CEO of the UJA stated. “This commitment will help sustain a vital community institution and builds on the governor’s longstanding support for Jewish communities across New York.”

“We’re proud to partner with her in strengthening the organizations and spaces that bring people together,” he said.

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Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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