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News   Israel News

Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’

JNS Staff
Danon United Nations
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in New York, announced a new U.N. task force on Jew-hatred, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Israeli mission to the United Nations.
(Oct. 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday accused “so-called ‘U.N. experts’” of distorting facts and advancing political agendas, endorsing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s criticism of their credibility.

“Their only real expertise lies in distorting facts, spreading falsehoods, and disguising political agendas as objective analysis,” Danon wrote on X. Rubio had described the term “U.N. experts” as an “oxymoron” during remarks in India.

Danon also challenged Ben Saul, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights while countering terrorism, over the Jewish state’s right to defend itself.

Citing the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 others, Danon asked whether Saul believed “every country is entitled to defend its citizens—except Israel.”

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