Danon: No Gaza reconstruction while Hamas remains in power
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Sunday led a delegation of U.N. ambassadors on a tour of Gaza border communities, including Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where Hamas terrorists murdered and abducted civilians during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
“The next time the ambassadors take part in U.N. discussions about Gaza’s ‘future,’ they will remember what they saw here,” Danon wrote on X. “As long as Hamas continues to rule the Gaza Strip, there will be no reconstruction there.”
ביקרנו היום בעוטף יחד עם משלחת שגרירי האו״ם. פתחנו את הביקור בקיבוץ כפר עזה, שם עמדנו מול הבתים שבהם נרצחו ונחטפו אזרחים תמימים במהלך מתקפת השבעה באוקטובר.— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 15, 2026
בפעם הבאה שהשגרירים ינכחו בדיונים באו״ם שעוסקים ב״עתידה״ של עזה, הם יזכרו את מה שראו כאן.
כל עוד חמאס ימשיך לשלוט ברצועת… pic.twitter.com/Gsw3ZoIk6x