Danon: No Gaza reconstruction while Hamas remains in power

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Sunday led a delegation of U.N. ambassadors on a tour of Gaza border communities, including Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where Hamas terrorists murdered and abducted civilians during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“The next time the ambassadors take part in U.N. discussions about Gaza’s ‘future,’ they will remember what they saw here,” Danon wrote on X. “As long as Hamas continues to rule the Gaza Strip, there will be no reconstruction there.”