Danon pushes back on accusations Israel to blame for oil prices

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon pushed back on Wednesday against attempts to blame the Jewish state for the Iran war and rising oil prices.

His remarks, made in an interview with i24News, came after U.S. Vice President JD Vance cited the conflict and U.S.-Israel relations in explaining Republican losses in the midterm elections.

“I think it’s unfortunate that many made the link between rising prices, mainly oil prices, and the situation here in Israel,” Danon said.

“The decision to attack Iran was the decision of the United States. It wasn’t our decision,” he said. Jerusalem supported the U.S. effort, he added, and “we think it was the right decision.”

“It’s very easy to always blame Israel for everything, but that is not the case,” Danon said.