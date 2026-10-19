Elbit wins $235 million rocket, launcher contract for European customer

Haifa-based Elbit Systems said on Monday it was awarded a contract worth about $235 million to supply rockets and artillery launchers to an unnamed European country under an agreement between Israel’s Defense Ministry and its counterpart in the customer country.

The contract will be carried out over three years and includes EXTRA-MR medium-range rockets, PULS rocket artillery launchers, additional rocket-artillery platforms and logistics support.

The EXTRA-MR is a precision-guided variant of Elbit’s EXTRA supersonic rocket system, with a range of up to 80 kilometers (about 50 miles). It is compatible with the Israeli defense firm’s PULS launchers and existing command-and-control systems.

“This contract award further strengthens Elbit Systems’ position as a global leader in rocket artillery systems and reflects the growing international demand for our advanced rocket and launcher capabilities,” said Elbit President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis. “The PULS systems and precision rocket solutions are recognized among the leading systems in their category and have been selected by a growing number of customers worldwide, including European and NATO member states. We remain committed to delivering advanced operational capabilities that support our customers’ evolving defense requirements.”