Herzog hosts Kazakh deputy prime minister in Jerusalem

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday hosted Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev and a ministerial delegation at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, his office said on X.

The delegation is in Israel for the 10th session of the Kazakh-Israeli Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on Monday.

“This visit reflects the deepening bilateral relations between Israel and Kazakhstan,” Herzog’s office stated.

The two parties discussed the “great potential” to expand cooperation, including in the fields of innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, water management, critical minerals and tourism.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also hosted Madiyev at the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

“Kazakhstan is a large and important country in Central Asia that joined the Abraham Accords,” Sa’ar tweeted.

“We will continue to strengthen the ties between Israel and Kazakhstan,” he added.

President @Isaac_Herzog welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Madiyev, and a ministerial delegation to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem today, on the occasion of their visit to Israel for the Kazakh-Israeli Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and… pic.twitter.com/OPq0KNSAJe — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) November 2, 2026

Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim country bordering Iran, maintains close military and energy ties with Israel, supplying the Jewish state with a significant share of its crude oil imports.

Astana joined the Abraham Accords in November 2025, in what was widely seen as a nod to U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to expand on the agreements, that formalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states.