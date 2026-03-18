Herzog mourns Ramat Gan victims of Iran cluster missile

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the site of a deadly cluster-missile strike in Ramat Gan on Wednesday to console the Moshe family, mourning the deaths of Ilana and Yaron Moshe.

He called the attack “unimaginably cruel” and urged Israelis to remain vigilant and united.

באנו לזירת הפגיעה של טיל המצרר ברמת גן כדי לחבק ולנחם את משפחת משה על האובדן הכבד של אילנה וירון ז״ל, ואת כלל תושבות ותושבי העיר. חיים יקרים שנגדעו באחת, באכזריות בלתי נתפסת, והותירו שבר גדול וכאב עמוק בלב המשפחה ובלב עם ישראל כולו.



הסכנה בטילים הללו היא ממשית, והאחריות של כולנו… pic.twitter.com/80II1w84V8 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 18, 2026

Herzog expressed solidarity with Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen, city officials and residents across the country affected by the recent attacks, saying the nation’s spirit “will not be broken.”

Yaron and Ilana Moshe, a couple in their 70s, were reportedly on their way to the safe room in their home when a cluster munition hit, destroying their apartment and killing them both.

“My wife Sara and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Yaron and Ilana Moshe, the couple who were murdered by an Iranian missile strike in central Israel,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement. “May their memory be blessed.”

