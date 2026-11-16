IDF destroys Hezbollah terror tunnel in Southern Lebanon

Israeli troops dismantled a 35-meter-long Hezbollah terrorist tunnel containing two living quarters in the Majdal Zoun area of Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, in cooperation with the military’s elite Yahalom combat engineering unit.

The tunnel was discovered during ongoing IDF operations in the security zone in Southern Lebanon aimed at removing threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops, and will continue operating to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the State of Lebanon,” the military said.

הושמד תוואי תת-קרקעי נוסף בכפר מג'דל זון: כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 300 ממשיכים לפעול במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון



כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 300 בפיקוד אוגדה 91, פועלים במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון, להסרת איומים על מדינת ישראל.



במהלך פעילותם בכפר מג'דל זון, הכוחות השמידו בשיתוף יהל״ם… pic.twitter.com/agJ26YhHNo — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 15, 2026

The operation follows a warning earlier this month by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir that Israel would not allow Hezbollah to reestablish its terrorist infrastructure near the northern border.

“We will not allow Hezbollah to establish terrorist infrastructure in the area,” Zamir said during a Nov. 4 visit to IDF Northern Command and troops in Southern Lebanon.

He warned that any attempt to threaten Israel’s northern communities “will be met immediately and forcefully.”

During the visit, Zamir toured the al-Khiam area and held a situation assessment with the 91st Division.

The IDF said on Nov. 3 that the 7th Brigade combat team had completed eight months of operations in Southern Lebanon, destroying approximately 3,500 terrorist infrastructure sites and killing some 400 Hezbollah terrorists.

Israeli forces have continued operating against Hezbollah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, seeking to prevent the Iranian-backed terrorist group from rebuilding its military capabilities near the Israeli border.