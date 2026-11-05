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News   Israel News

IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front

Any attempt to threaten Israel’s northern communities “will be met immediately and forcefully,” the military chief said.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a visit to troops stationed on the northern border, Nov. 4, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a visit to troops stationed on the northern border, Nov. 4, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned Hezbollah on Wednesday against trying to reestablish itself near the Jewish state’s northern border.

“We will not allow Hezbollah to establish terrorist infrastructure in the area,” said Zamir during a visit to IDF Northern Command and troops in Southern Lebanon.

He added that any attempt to threaten northern communities “will be met immediately and forcefully.”

The Iranian-backed terror group had shown again during the war that it is an “Iranian proxy and not a Lebanese patriot,” he said.

“If required, we will know how to expand our achievements,” he added.

The chief of staff also watched a demonstration of a “robotic combat team,” presented by the 769th Brigade and the 869th Field Intelligence Battalion. He said the presentation “embodies the innovative concept that robotic and technological means operate ahead of and alongside our troops.”

Zamir ordered the army to speed up the integration of robotic capabilities into combat units.

During the visit, Zamir held a situation assessment with the 91st Division and toured the al-Khiam area. Joining him were OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, Ground Forces commander Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan and 91st Division commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gaz.

Also on Wednesday, the IDF struck two suspects who were observing soldiers in the Qabrikha area, near the Security Zone in Southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement.

The strike removed a “threat against IDF soldiers operating in the security zone,” it said.

The IDF added that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

On Tuesday, the IDF said the 7th Brigade combat team has completed eight months of operations in Southern Lebanon, destroying approximately 3,500 terror infrastructure sites and killing some 400 Hezbollah terrorists.

Separately, the IDF said on Sunday that troops of the 769th Brigade, operating under the 91st Division near Khiam in Southern Lebanon, found weapons in a civilian home and located and dismantled a storage facility for explosive drones.

The military said its forces would continue operating to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah Defense and Security Lebanon
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