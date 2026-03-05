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Lebanon

Rubio Israel Lebanon
U.S. News
Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day truce
The agreement does not call for a withdrawal of Israeli ground forces from Lebanon and says that the initial ceasefire may be extended “as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty.”
Apr. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Rubio Israel Lebanon
World News
Israel, Lebanon agree to negotiations in first direct talks since 1993
“We talked about a number of things, most importantly the long-term vision where there will be a clearly delineated border between our countries,” said Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to Washington.
Apr. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel pummels Hezbollah’s ‘last stronghold’ in southern Lebanon
Lebanon’s official news agency on Sunday described “violent clashes” in the city amid Israeli artillery shelling.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanese protesters in Beirut on Oct. 18, 2019. Credit: Shahen Books via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / The Quad
What Lebanese civilians are saying about Hezbollah
Mar. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Israel troop buildup on Lebanon border signals possible wider war
Mar. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader
Israeli soldiers operate near the Israel–Lebanon border during Operation “Roaring Lion," March 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/FLASH90.
Analysis
IDF primed for full-scale invasion of Southern Lebanon
Israel ramps up ground maneuvers and mass evacuations in Southern Lebanon as it moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River and impose a new “Yellow Line” security reality.
Mar. 19, 2026
Shimon Sherman
An Israeli soldier examines anti-tank ordnance seized from Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Southern Lebanon, Dec. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and the risk of northern infiltration
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Mar. 19, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
An F-35I Adir fighter on its first flight with the IAF, on Dec. 13, 2016. Photo by Maj. Ofer/Israeli Air Force via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
IDF hits Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after wave of rocket attacks
Ahead of Tuesday night’s Hezbollah barrage toward northern Israel, the IDF carried out preventative strikes, it said.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operating in Southern Lebanon, in an undated photo published on Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF targets three Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
Beirut’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj told Qatar’s “Al Jazeera” that Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms.
Dec. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of El Mahmoudiyeh on Nov. 27, 2025. Photo by Rabih Daher/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah training compound in Lebanon
The site was used to conduct weapons training and courses intended to prepare operatives for attacks against Israelis, the military said.
Dec. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz visits Israel’s northern border with Lebanon with Israeli officials on Dec. 9, 2025. Source: @USAmbUN via X.
Israel News
UN envoy Waltz vows to keep Hezbollah in check
At Israel’s northern border, the U.S. ambassador highlighted efforts to keep the Iranian terror proxy defeated.
Dec. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
Hezbollah
Israel News
Disarm Hezbollah now, US lawmakers tell Lebanese leaders
“The time for empty promises has passed,” wrote members of Congress, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Jefferson Shreve.
Dec. 9, 2025
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OPINION
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
The terrible lessons learned in Lebanon
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
When ‘Lebanonization’ is a good thing
Elad Israeli
Farley Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
War wrap-up: Israel military is a force to be reckoned with
Farley Weiss
Eyal Dror
Opinion
Back to the border: A community’s return, resilience and renewal in northern Israel
Eyal Dror
Rami Chris Robbins. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Lebanon’s attempted shakedown deserves a Rubio shake-up
Rami Chris Robbins
Yedidya Meir. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Open your diaries!
Yedidya Meir/B'Sheva
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
Decisive moves come in the form of sanctions on Iran and the end of UNIFIL
Sarah N. Stern
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