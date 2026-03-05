Lebanon
The agreement does not call for a withdrawal of Israeli ground forces from Lebanon and says that the initial ceasefire may be extended “as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty.”
“We talked about a number of things, most importantly the long-term vision where there will be a clearly delineated border between our countries,” said Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to Washington.
Lebanon’s official news agency on Sunday described “violent clashes” in the city amid Israeli artillery shelling.
Israel ramps up ground maneuvers and mass evacuations in Southern Lebanon as it moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River and impose a new “Yellow Line” security reality.
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s Hezbollah barrage toward northern Israel, the IDF carried out preventative strikes, it said.
Beirut’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj told Qatar’s “Al Jazeera” that Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms.
The site was used to conduct weapons training and courses intended to prepare operatives for attacks against Israelis, the military said.
At Israel’s northern border, the U.S. ambassador highlighted efforts to keep the Iranian terror proxy defeated.
“The time for empty promises has passed,” wrote members of Congress, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Jefferson Shreve.
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