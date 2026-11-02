IDF eliminates four Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that it had eliminated four Hamas terrorists in a series of strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.

Two strikes on Saturday eliminated Nabil Hamad, a department head in Hamas’s recruitment apparatus, and Mohannad Nader Mahmoud Dahdouh, a sniper commander, the military said.

Two strikes on Oct. 22 eliminated Wael Naif Fahmi Muslim and Arafat Kamal Muhammad Ar’air. Muslim was a Nukhba Force terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Ar’air was a squad commander in Hamas’s rocket array.

The IDF said the four had advanced attacks against troops and civilians and worked to restore Hamas’s capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.” Precision munitions and aerial surveillance were used to limit harm to noncombatants, it added.

IDF soldiers remain deployed in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the Oct. 10, 2025, U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, according to the IDF.

In a separate statement on Monday, the IDF said it killed two Hamas Nukhba terrorists over the weekend, including Muhammad Kamel Masleh Qadih, who participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Qadih, who was responsible for the operational readiness of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, was killed in the Khan Yunis area, according to the IDF.

The second terrorist, identified as Diaa Abd al-Mohsen Muhammad Abu al-Rous, was killed in the Nuseirat area. The military said both men had been involved in advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and rebuilding Hamas’s capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

On Sunday, the IDF said it had killed Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, a Hamas squad commander who held at least 13 hostages early in the war. He was eliminated in an airstrike in Nuseirat on Thursday. Platoon commander Ibrahim Gihad Muhammad Abu Oshaiba was also killed in the strike.