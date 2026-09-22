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Board of Peace: ‘All parties’ must fulfill Gaza plan commitments

The U.S.-led international body reaffirmed its commitment to demilitarizing and deradicalizing Gaza.

JNS Staff
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
(Sept. 22, 2026 / JNS)

The time has come for all parties involved in the Gaza conflict to “fulfil their commitments and refrain from actions that could undermine the ceasefire or return Gaza to conflict,” the Board of Peace said on Monday night ahead of the gathering of world leaders in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The U.S.-led international body reaffirmed on X its commitment to accomplish demilitarization and deradicalization in Gaza; an Israeli withdrawal from the Strip; an effective Palestinian civilian and security administration, also known as a technocratic governing body; and reconstruction with sustained humanitarian assistance.

The Board of Peace wrote that U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza advanced nearly a year ago set in motion the events that led to the diplomatic situation today, such as securing the release and return of all the Israeli captives in Gaza and the passing of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, a plan to end the Gaza conflict.

“On July 30, agreement was reached with Hamas on a detailed Roadmap for implementing the next stages of the ceasefire,” the board continued.

“The political choice is now clear... UNGA provides an opportunity to consolidate the international community behind one agreed framework, and to demonstrate that diplomacy can deliver lasting peace, security and a better future for Palestinians and Israelis,” the Board of Peace added.

The board, chaired by Trump, was established in January as an oversight organization to push through the U.S. president’s peace plan for Gaza. On July 31, it published a new 15-point roadmap for implementing the comprehensive peace and transition plan in Gaza

IDF slays perpetrators of Oct. 7 massacre

Israel in recent weeks has engaged in a series of eliminations of Hamas commanders and operatives throughout the Gaza Strip, with statements from Jerusalem reaffirming that a withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territory will not take place before Hamas fully disarms.

On Thursday, the Israeli Air Force killed Muhammad Suleiman Byouk, a Hamas commander, in a strike in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, the military said on Sept. 20.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, and throughout the ensuing war he planted explosive devices across the Strip targeting IDF troops, according to the statement.

The IDF on Saturday also announced that the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, Nael Abu Obeid, who was killed in a strike in southern Gaza on Tuesday, was involved in the abduction and holding of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians for years, including during the war.

The military said a review of intelligence confirmed that Abu Obeid took part in 2014 in the holding of late IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, an officer in the Givati Infantry Brigade whose body was returned to Israel only last year.

Abu Obeid also helped hold several hostages, including Sgt. 1st Class Nimrod Cohen, inside a major tunnel system in the Rafah area.

“Abu Obeid was a key figure among Hamas’s senior leadership,” the IDF said following the strike. “He was responsible for managing the activities of the brigade’s terrorists and directing them to advance and carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops and to restore the brigade’s force buildup.”

Gaza Strip Hamas
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