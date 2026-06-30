IDF kills Islamic Jihad terrorist tied to Oct. 7
Israeli forces eliminated Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, who infiltrated Israel and helped hold hostages.
Israeli forces in Gaza have eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and later helped hold hostages in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
According to a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) statement on Tuesday, Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal was targeted in a strike on Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip.
The military said he commanded a terrorist cell that crossed into Israeli territory during the Hamas-led massacre.
Israeli officials said Abd al-Aal was also involved in holding hostages in southern Gaza throughout the war.
The IDF on Sunday eliminated another Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who abducted civilians during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and held them captive.
Zaher Brahim Khalil Abu Salem “took part in the abduction of Israeli civilians from their homes and in holding them hostage,” according to Monday’s IDF statement.
In addition, he attempted to advance “numerous” attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians during the war sparked by the Hamas-led massacre, the IDF said.