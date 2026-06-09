More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF eliminates senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strike

The military said that the three operatives had continued to plan attacks against Israeli troops despite the ceasefire agreement.

JNS Staff
The IDF eliminated three senior Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip on June 6, 2026. Credit: IDF.
The IDF eliminated three senior Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip on June 6, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated three senior members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization in an airstrike in central Gaza on Saturday, the military said on Monday.

The three were involved in rebuilding the group’s military capabilities and planning attacks against Israeli forces, according to the IDF.

Among those killed included Muhammad Atiya Hassan Abu Afash, head of PIJ’s Engineering and Specializations Array. The IDF described Abu Afash as a key figure responsible for developing the organization’s engineering capabilities and advancing attacks against Israeli troops.

Also killed was Farhat Zuhair Farhat Harara, deputy head of PIJ’s Engineering Array and a close associate of Abu Afash. The military said Harara worked alongside Abu Afash in overseeing the organization’s engineering operations.

The third operative killed was Abdallah Allah Riyad Masoud Qadoum, head of PIJ’s anti-tank missile array in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF, Qadoum was involved in directing numerous anti-tank attacks against Israeli forces in recent years.

The three operatives had continued to initiate attacks against Israeli troops despite the ceasefire agreement, according to the IDF, accusing PIJ of violating the truce while seeking to restore and expand its military infrastructure.

Before carrying out the strike, the IDF took measures to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

Israeli troops operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue acting against immediate threats to Israeli forces and civilians.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Huwara
Israel News
Samaria Council head calls for release of farm owners arrested after Huwara violence
Yossi Dagan says farmers acted in coordination with security forces during the incident involving clashes between Jews and Arabs.

June 9, 2026
Josh Hasten
Spain's Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaskan (center) attends the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the European Coalition against Organized Crime at the Hotel de Beauvau, the French Interior Ministry, in Paris on April 20, 2026. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Spain reports 86% rise in antisemitic hate crimes
Madrid’s Interior Ministry recorded 69 anti-Jewish offenses in 2025, as attacks on Muslims and other minorities also increased.
June 9, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. Credit: Israel Innovation Authority.
Israel News
Israel launches Climate Tech Fellows Program to tackle climate crisis
The Kinneret Innovation Center in northern Israel was selected to lead the initiative with an annual funding of roughly $1.2 million.
June 9, 2026
Eilat
Israel News
IDF downs Houthi drone targeting Eilat
The attack, which triggered sirens in the city, sending some 53,000 running for shelters, came some 24 hours after the Iranian proxy launched two missiles at Israel in a coordinated strike with Iran.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
An aerial photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows a rescued humpback whale offshore near Skagen after being released from a barge. The humpback whale that had been struggling to survive after beaching off the German coast was released into the North Sea off Denmark after being transported in a barge, Germany's News5 agency said. Dubbed "Timmy" by the German media, the whale was first spotted stuck on a sandbank on March 23 near the city of Luebeck before freeing itself and then becoming stuck again several times. Photo by Sebastian Peters/NEWS5/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Rare whale encounter off Israeli coast cut short by missile threat
A planned six-day study of animals in Israel’s exclusive economic zone had to be cut short after 24 hours due to the security situation.
June 9, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City
Anti-Israel Bias
WHO health-care monitoring unfairly blames Israel, new report finds
The Center for Medical Integrity argues that the U.N. agency’s reporting system conflates wartime disruptions with deliberate attacks and lacks adequate correction mechanisms.
June 9, 2026
Linda Gradstein
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
Jun. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips
Column
Translating Trump in Tehran
Ruthie Blum