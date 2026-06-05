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News   Israel News

IDF launches appreciation month for reservists and their families

The army will hold nationwide events for reservists and career-service members, under the banner of “The IDF Belongs to All of Us.”

JNS Staff
IDF "LOTAR Otef" counterterror force
Reservists of the Israel Defense Forces’ LOTAR Otef counter-terror force, created to protect Gaza border towns, during a ceremony for the unit’s establishment, June 3, 2024. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces is dedicating the month of June to honor the efforts and contributions of reservists and their families to the security of the State of Israel, launching a campaign named “The IDF Belongs to All of Us,” the military announced on Wednesday.

Reservists, who have repeatedly reported for duty and served on both the front lines and the home front throughout the war, are a central and indispensable component of the war effort and the defense of Israel’s citizens and security, the IDF stated.

The IDF will hold events across Israel as part of the campaign, starting on Sunday with an employment fair for reservists in the Jezreel Valley city of Afula.

Other events will include an appreciation ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem with President Isaac Herzog on June 8; employment fairs for reservists in Tel Aviv, Beersheva and Ashdod on June 8; a hotel weekend for reserve commanders and their spouses or partners on June 11-13; and appreciation events in front-line-border communities for teenagers, combat personnel and the spouses of combat soldiers on June 15-16.

The campaign will also express appreciation for the career-service personnel of the IDF who serve year-round, carrying out their missions shoulder to shoulder with the reserve forces, the army said.

“Career-service members form the military’s command and professional backbone, and their ongoing contribution to force readiness, operational continuity and national security is a key pillar of the army’s strength. The IDF expresses its appreciation for their dedicated service and the commitment they demonstrate every day,” the military said.

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