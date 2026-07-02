IDF soldiers raid Hamas-linked ‘charity’ in Samaria, seize funds

The Israel Defense Forces sealed the offices of a Hamas-linked charity in Nablus (Shechem) and seized more than 55,000 shekels ($18,000) intended to finance terrorism, the military said on Wednesday.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), IDF soldiers conducted a targeted operation in the area of Nablus, during which they sealed the offices of the outlawed Solidarity charity association,” according to the statement.

The association operated under the guise of a civilian charity while cooperating with Hamas and financing terror cells that carried out attacks targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers in Samaria, it stated.

The military also accused the organization of promoting incitement and encouraging violent clashes across Judea and Samaria.

The security forces “continue to operate against terrorist financing throughout Judea and Samaria by shutting down and disrupting sources of terrorist funding, terrorists and taking action against terrorist operatives, in order to safeguard the security of Israeli civilians and residents of the area,” the statement concluded.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.