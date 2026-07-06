IDF strikes five terrorists in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces struck five terrorists in northern Gaza, killing at least one, the military said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, was triggered by the operatives’ attempt to restore underground terrorist infrastructure west of the Yellow Line, the army said.

The IDF holds roughly 60% of Gaza’s territory, east to the Yellow Line that runs through the Strip.

The Israeli military named Hudhayfah Hussein Abdullah al-Hawajri, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, as the terrorist killed in the strike, adding that the other four were hit.

“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the IDF said.

On Sunday, the IDF said it killed, in separate strikes the previous week, Muhammad Najib Ashour, a Nukhba Force platoon commander, and Tamer Saeed Abu Nakhal, a cell commander in Hamas’s “military wing,” for their involvement in the advancement of attacks on Israeli soldiers.