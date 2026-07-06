Sa’ar says Turkish FM’s remarks a ‘clear call for genocide’
Israel’s foreign minister warns that Hakan Fidan’s rhetoric framing Israel as a burden echoes history.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’aron Monday accused his Turkish counterpart of making a “clear call for genocide,” condemning recent rhetoric as a dangerous escalation of dehumanization.
Speaking in Jerusalem alongside Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, Sa’ar responded to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s description of the Jewish state as a “burden that humanity can no longer bear.” Sa’ar warned that framing a people as a problem for humanity echoes historical language that preceded widespread atrocities.
"The remarks by Turkey's Foreign Minister are a clear call for genocide. The Jewish people know all too well what happens when such words are allowed to go unanswered. The first step on the road to genocide is dehumanization."— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 6, 2026
Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, @gidonsaar, in… pic.twitter.com/NbsHLZKUjt
“The Jewish people know very well what happens when such words are allowed to go unchallenged,” Sa’ar said, noting that Turkey is slated to host a NATO summit on Tuesday. “The first step on the road to genocide is dehumanization.”
Following the diplomatic remarks, Sa’ar and Nduhungirehe signed bilateral agreements to advance cooperation in education, vocational training and international development.