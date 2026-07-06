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News   Israel News

Israel urges WHO to condemn Hamas over press conference at Gaza hospital

The terrorist group held the media event outside the emergency room at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

JNS Staff
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem (left) and Ismail Thawabta, head of Hamas's "government" media office, speak at a press conference outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, July 6, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem (left) and Ismail Thawabta, head of Hamas’s “government” media office, speak at a press conference outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, July 6, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s mission in Geneva on Monday called on the World Health Organization to denounce Hamas after the terrorist group held a press conference outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas held a press conference today at Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza,” the mission wrote on X, using the Arabic name for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

“Any silence on Hamas’ exploitation of the hospital for propaganda will be a choice,” it continued, tagging the WHO and its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Al-Shifa, Nasser, and Kamal Adwan Hospitals, all have been abused by Hamas to hide terrorists and weapons, cynically and brazenly. They used them as terror hubs to hide and torture hostages. And now they use a hospital as a stage for propaganda,” the post added. “With each step, WHO’s silence is so much more deafening.”

The press conference was held outside the emergency department of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on Monday afternoon by Ismail Thawabta, head of Hamas’s “government” media office, and Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.

Thawabta and Qassem announced that Hamas was dissolving one of the key “civilian” bodies through which it administers Gaza, while saying employees would remain in their posts, in what appeared to be a largely symbolic move.

An Israeli official told Kan News public broadcaster that the purported resignation of the Hamas government, while all of its members remain in office, was “a spin that means absolutely nothing.”

The official added, “Hamas fears it will be found to be in violation of the [ceasefire] agreement, so it is buying time and engaging in spin.”

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