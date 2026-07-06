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News   Israel News

IDF strikes Hezbollah cell near Southern Lebanon security zone

The terrorists were traveling on motorcycles in the Al-Uqaydah area, the army said.

JNS Staff
IDF troops conducting ground operations against Hezbollah terror targets in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
IDF troops conducting ground operations against Hezbollah terror targets in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday it carried out an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah terrorist cell in southeastern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah cell, which the military said was traveling on motorcycles in the Al-Uqaydah area, adjacent to the Ali al-Tahir Ridge and near the security zone where IDF ground troops are operating, posed a threat to the soldiers.

“Following the identification, the IDF conducted a precise strike against the terrorists to remove the threat,” it stated. “The IDF will continue operating to remove any threat to its soldiers and Israeli civilians.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing in Tehran of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Jerusalem launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the resumption of hostilities, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to do “the impossible” to stop cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials subsequently held five rounds of historic direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in the framework of understandings that was reached on June 26 and is conditioned on Hezbollah being removed from the south.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the recently captured Beaufort Ridge in southeastern Lebanon on Sunday, warning that the military is ready to rapidly reengage with Hezbollah if it violates the truce.

“The Lebanese Army is required to fulfill its commitment under the historic agreement that was signed and act to clear the area of Hezbollah operatives and terrorist infrastructure,” Zamir said, adding that “the IDF will continue to operate decisively to remove threats from Lebanese territory and is prepared to launch a rapid offensive if the ceasefire is violated.”

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