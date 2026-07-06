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News   Israel News

Israeli civilians detained trying to cross the Syrian border

The military condemned the incident as a serious criminal offense.

JNS Staff
View of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
A view of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli troops detained dozens of civilians on Sunday after they attempted to cross the border into Syrian territory, the military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, soldiers were dispatched to the scene and acted to prevent the group from crossing, taking the individuals into custody.

The detainees were transferred to Israel Police for further handling.

The military condemned the incident, calling it a serious criminal offense that endangered both civilians and security personnel.

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