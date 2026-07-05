Zamir: IDF ready to strike if Hezbollah breaches truce again

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the recently captured Beaufort Ridge in southeastern Lebanon on Sunday, warning that the military is ready to rapidly reengage with Hezbollah if it violates the truce.

“The Lebanese Army is required to fulfill its commitment under the historic agreement that was signed and act to clear the area of Hezbollah operatives and terrorist infrastructure,” Zamir said, adding that “the IDF will continue to operate decisively to remove threats from Lebanese territory and is prepared to launch a rapid offensive if the ceasefire is violated.”

During the fifth round of talks in Washington on June 26, representatives of Beirut and Jerusalem signed a U.S.-brokered framework agreement that, among other provisions, calls for the disarmament of the Iranian terrorist proxy.

As he conducted an operational assessment alongside senior commanders, Zamir said that the area had been turned into a “terrorist infrastructure hub” by Hezbollah, with Iranian backing.

“The Beaufort area is a commanding terrain saturated with terrorist infrastructure,” he said. “Hezbollah, with Iranian funding and direction, built significant underground routes in this area over decades, carved deep into the mountain, to threaten northern communities—including for command centers, managing combat, firing positions, and launching terror operations. Our forces control the key terrain above ground and these routes below ground.”

The IDF chief praised the 36th Division for it offensive operations, including crossing the Litani River, saying its actions helped weaken Hezbollah, which he described as “exhausted” and reliant on the Iranian regime.