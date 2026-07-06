More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

A tiny café with a big message

Two women soldiers from the Nahal Oz base open a Jerusalem café in memory of friends slain on Oct. 7, 2023.

Linda Gradstein
Tama Ben Hagai and Yaeli Billig, the owners of Nuli cafe in Jerusalem, July 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Tama Ben Hagai and Yaeli Billig, the owners of Nuli café in Jerusalem, July 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

Tama Ben Hagai and Yaeli Billig were not in the operations room at the IDF’s Nahal Oz outpost, less than a mile from Gaza, on Oct. 7, 2023. Ben Hagai was completing her officers’ course while Billig was home on leave.

But 15 of their fellow field observers, or “spotters,” were killed and seven were taken captive by Hamas terrorists and brought to Gaza. Video of the young women being captured—including a Hamas gunman telling one of them, “You are beautiful” as he bound her hands—went viral.

Serving as a field observer is an intelligence role that requires intense concentration and the use of advanced technology to monitor enemy activity. Women almost exclusively fill the position.

Of the seven young women taken hostage, one was rescued by the Israeli military, one was murdered in captivity, and five were held for more than 460 days before being released.

Ben Hagai and Billig said they rarely spoke about what happened on Oct. 7, even though both lost close friends in the attack. After completing their military service, they decided to do something together that would commemorate those who were killed or kidnapped.

They recently opened “Nuli"—a childhood nickname for Billig—a tiny café in central Jerusalem with a sign at the entrance reading: “This business is dedicated to the memory of the operations room (hamal) at Nahal Oz.”

Alongside quality coffee and a small selection of pastries, salads and cakes, the two young women share the story of what happened that day. They also collect donations for a nonprofit organization that supports the Nahal Oz field observers and their families. Handmade pottery and other gifts are also available for purchase.

“First of all, we just want to make people happy,” Ben Hagai said. “Who gets chocolate, coffee and a gift and doesn’t smile?”

Ben Hagai and Billig warmly greet every customer who walks through the door, including several regulars on a recent afternoon. Others stop to ask about the sign dedicating the café to their friends.

Both women say opening the café has become part of their own healing process.

“Because we were so close to so many of those who were killed, I didn’t really like to talk about it,” Billig said.

“It’s hard,” Ben Hagai added. “But I feel that part of my own process of recovering is telling the story of what happened that day.”

Asked whether Israeli society is beginning to forget the events of Oct. 7, nearly three years later, both women paused.

“I think some people really don’t know the story of Nahal Oz,” Billig said. “For others, it’s a reminder of what happened there.”

The two young women hope the world will never forget what happened at Nahal Oz on Oct. 7. And they hope to help keep those memories alive—with good coffee, a pastry and a smile.

Food and Drink Defense and Security
Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein is a freelance writer for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
View of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli civilians detained trying to cross the Syrian border
The military condemned the incident as a serious criminal offense.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog speaks at a state memorial ceremony for Theodor Herzl at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on July 5, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf / GPO.
Antisemitism
Herzog says Israel ‘here to stay’ after Turkish FM’s remarks
The Jewish state is “a blessing to the world,” the president said.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio Israel Lebanon Leiter Moawad
Analysis
‘Agreement drives a wedge between Iran and Lebanon’
A precedent-setting deal allows the IDF to operate against Hezbollah, but the Lebanese army’s capacity is in doubt, experts tell JNS.
July 6, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
IDF troops conducting ground operations against Hezbollah terror targets in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 5, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah cell near Southern Lebanon security zone
The terrorists were traveling on motorcycles in the Al-Uqaydah area, the army said.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, with Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the Atarot airport’s historic terminal building in northern Jerusalem, July 5, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Preserving History
Atarot Heritage Center to preserve Jerusalem landmark and legacy of ‘Operation Yonatan’
Netanyahu says the new museum will showcase Israel’s daring 1976 Entebbe rescue alongside the history of the former Atarot moshav and Jerusalem airport.
July 6, 2026
Steve Linde
Hochul Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani July 4 speech evokes biblical spies, whose lies got Jews condemned to 40 years in desert, rabbis say
“A less thoughtful and more self-sabotaging statement would be hard to imagine,” Rabbi David Wolpe, rabbi emeritus of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, told JNS of one of the mayor’s comments.
July 5, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Mark Twain
JNS TV / Straight Up
Anti-Israel propaganda, Iran and the illusion of truth
July 5, 2026 12:37 PM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The fateful question for Diaspora Jews
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The Israel they hate is imaginary
Jonathan S. Tobin