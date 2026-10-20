IDF to establish space division as Katz touts ‘blue-and-white Star Wars’

The Israel Defense Forces plans to establish a new space division aimed at expanding its capabilities beyond earth, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday. He described the initiative as part of an effort to make the Jewish state one of the world’s leading military space powers.

The IDF announced on Monday that a brigadier general had been selected to lead the new unit, which is expected to oversee the development and coordination of military space capabilities. Katz said the goal was to enable Israel to “monitor, defend and strike from space,” strengthening its ability to counter threats from near and distant enemies.

Katz described the initiative as “blue-and-white Star Wars,” saying it would help transform Jerusalem from a regional power into a global military and technological power.