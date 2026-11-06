Jewish legal group to deploy attorneys to observe Philadelphia ‘boycott ride’

The National Jewish Advocacy Center has sent a letter demanding that organizers of an anti-Israel boycott bicycle ride targeting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia “preserve evidence” in anticipation of legal action, and warned that attorneys will be on site Sunday to document any criminal activity.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” said Mark Goldfeder, the center’s CEO.

According to Goldfeder, the center also sent enforcement letters, viewed by JNS, to Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Pennsylvania Attorney General David Sunday, “reminding them which statutes apply, which specific crimes trigger it and providing the proof of motive.”

The letter identifies potential offenses including harassment, assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and defiant trespass. It asks police to activate body-worn cameras at each of the six targeted businesses and requests that an assistant district attorney be available by phone during the event.

Goldfeder said that during the “boycott ride,” slated for Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Rittenhouse Square, in the heart of Center City, there will be “organized volunteers and lawyers on site so we have a litigation-grade record ready.”

“No he-said/she-said disputes this time,” Goldfeder said.

A separate evidence-preservation letter, viewed by JNS, was sent on Thursday to Philly Bike On Your Left, Boycott CookNSolo, Philly Solidarity Calendar and Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza. It states that NJAC “anticipates litigation arising from the November 8 ride” as well as a second bicycle protest planned for Nov. 15.

“This letter does not ask you to change or refrain from any lawful protest, boycott or speech,” wrote Lisa Brunner, senior litigation counsel at the center, in the letter. “It asks only that you keep what already exists and what is created from now on.”

The requested materials include Instagram posts and edit histories, emails and other communications, participant lists and RSVPs, route data, photographs and videos, draft flyer files and records identifying people with access to the groups’ social media accounts.

The planned bicycle boycott ride targets Huda, K’Far Café, Mac Mart, Dizengoff, Goldie and Schlesinger’s, all of which are either Jewish- and Israeli-owned.(Goldie, a falafel restaurant, is kosher.)

“If you don’t like our small business owners, wait till you meet our lawyers,” Goldfeder said.