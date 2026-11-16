Irish police buy Israeli counter-drone systems despite procurement ban

Irish police purchased Israeli-made counter-drone systems earlier this year despite the government’s policy against Israeli military procurement, The Journal reported on Saturday.

The equipment is being used to protect events during Ireland’s rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The systems, manufactured by Israeli company Sentrycs, were purchased through an American supplier but were “entirely” designed and built in Israel, according to sources cited by the Irish outlet. One source described the technology as “the best that can be bought.”

In August 2024, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, then defense minister, announced an end to Israeli military and defense procurement following an International Court of Justice advisory opinion on Israeli-controlled territories. The Jewish state subsequently closed its embassy in Dublin in December 2024, citing Ireland’s anti-Israel policies.