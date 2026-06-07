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News   Israel News

Israel and Honduras ink deal furthering technological cooperation

The accord is the latest sign of the newly strengthened relations between the countries.

Etgar Lefkovits
Honduras President Nasry Asfura (center) with Israeli and Honduran officials. Credit: Israeli Embassy in Honduras.
Honduran President Nasry Asfura (center) with Israeli Ambassador Nadav Goren (left) and Honduran Foreign Minister Mireya Agüero (second from right). Credit: Israeli Embassy in Honduras.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israel and Honduras have signed an agreement to further technical cooperation, amid newly strengthened relations between the two countries.

The accord inked last week fosters Israeli hi-tech initiatives and furthers collaboration in agriculture, water management, health education, and security.

Israel’s Ambassador to Honduras, Nadav Goren, called the governmental agreement “another milestone” in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Honduran Foreign Minister Mireya Agüero said that the Memorandum of Understanding reaffirmed more than seven decades of diplomatic relations and friendship between the two nations.

Over the years, Israel has been a major supplier of arms and cybersecurity technology to Honduras, and has provided the Central American country with assistance and know-how in the fields of agriculture, water technology, health and innovation.

Honduras recognized Israel in 1948 and, over the decades, consistently supported the Jewish state at the United Nations. In 2021, Honduras moved its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States and Guatemala, under the governing conservative National Party of Honduras.

Earlier this year, Honduran President Nasry Asfura, who is of Palestinian Christian descent, visited Jerusalem and expressed hope for a “new era” in bilateral relations with Israel, reversing strains over the Gaza war during the previous left-wing government.

Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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