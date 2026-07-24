More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani ‘inciting violence against Jews in New York,’ Israeli consul general says

“This pattern is too familiar and echoes Europe 100 years ago,” stated Ofir Akunis, a day after a visibly Jewish man was stabbed outside a synagogue in Manhattan on the fast day Tisha B’Av.

JNS Staff
Ofir Akunis at a government conference at the Israeli Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on Sept. 27, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Ofir Akunis at a government conference at the Israeli Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, on Sept. 27, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

Ofir Akunis, Israeli consul general in New York, stated on Friday, the day after a visibly Jewish man and another man were stabbed outside a synagogue in Manhattan on the fast day Tisha B’Av, that he had warned about the consequences of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s actions.

The mayor’s spokeswoman has said that synagogues violate international law by hosting pro-Israel events, and Mamdani said often on the campaign trail that he would have the Israeli prime minister arrested in New York City. Benjamin Netanyahu is expected in Manhattan in September for the United Nations General Assembly, and Mamdani recently released a video in which he admitted that he lacked the authority to arrest the Israeli premier but called him a “war criminal” and said that federal authorities should detain him.

“Mayor Mamdani is inciting violence against Jews in New York,” Akunis said. “I warned about the consequences of his actions on his first day in office after he signed the order abolishing the IHRA definition of antisemitism. Yesterday was just another example of his hateful rhetoric fueling physical attacks.”

“This pattern is too familiar and echoes Europe 100 years ago,” Akunis said. “Incitement always promotes and encourages physical violence.”

Anti-Jewish hate crimes have surged this year, including a 182% increase during Mamdani’s first month in office.

Hate Crimes
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Netanyahu Trump
U.S. News
Netanyahu to visit DC for White House meeting with Trump
The Israeli premier will also attend the funeral of the late senator Lindsey Graham during the official visit.
July 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Center presser
U.S. News
Jewish stabbing victim named, ‘especially frustrating’ since Moshe Grunhaus was in process of leaving Manhattan to move to Florida, sources say
“When the mayor of New York repeatedly uses his platform to relentlessly single out and demonize Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, and calls those who support it ‘monsters,’ he contributes to a climate in which Jewish New Yorkers are increasingly targeted and unsafe,” Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA, said at a press conference.
July 24, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum, Menachem Wecker
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani picks for panel that appoints NYC judges, including those who hear hate crime cases, short on Jews
“If you were to pull 18 at random, you would expect there to be several Jewish members,” Mark Goldfeder told JNS. “When they call it ‘truly representative,’ that’s ridiculous.”
July 24, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Twitter
U.S. News
Judge orders X to share deleted antisemitic posts with Media Matters
Elon Musk’s social media company accused the organization of “knowingly and maliciously” creating side-by-side images that showed advertiser posts alongside neo-Nazi and other extremist content.
July 24, 2026
Scott Wiener
U.S. News
Commanding fundraising lead for Scott Wiener in race to succeed Pelosi
The Jewish state senator had more than $1.2 million cash on hand, compared to $360,000 for Connie Chan.
July 24, 2026
Rabbi Yitzchok Dinovitzer
U.S. News
For Jews at Kotel as Tisha B’Av fast ends, a sense of belonging
“When people are all together, the yeshiva, the secular, that’s a beautiful thing,” Rabbi Yitzchok Dinovitzer, of Baltimore, told JNS.
July 24, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A tsunami of lies
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The most successful political campaign of the modern era
Mitchell Bard