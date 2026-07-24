Commanding fundraising lead for Scott Wiener in race to succeed Pelosi

In the race for California’s 11th Congressional District to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is retiring Scott Wiener, a Jewish Democratic state senator, has out-raised his opponent Connie Chan, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, by a margin of more than four-to-one, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Wiener raised more than $4.5 million between Jan. 1, 2023 and June 30, 2026, at which point he had more than $1.2 million cash on hand, while Chan, who raised nearly $1.1 million from Nov. 20, 2025 to June 30, 2026, had more than $360,000 left.

Both Wiener and Chan have accused Israel of “genocide.” Wiener resigned as co-chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus in February after making the accusation against Israel.

In June, some participants at a Pride event in San Francisco told Wiener, who is gay, that he’s “been terrible on Gaza” and that he “stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel.”

Among the elected officials who have endorsed Wiener are Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Sam Liccardo (D-Calif.) and Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), as well as Rob Bonta, attorney general of California, and Matt Mahan, mayor of San Jose, Calif.

Pelosi and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) endorsed Chan, as did Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Track AIPAC, an anti-Israel group whose super PAC Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption has distributed some $750,000 in the past 18 months, endorsed Chan on Tuesday.