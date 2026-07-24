The beautiful blessing of Shoshana Bryen

I don’t remember the first time I met my dear friend, Shoshana Bryen, but I will never forget the last time we spoke. It would be our final “wine and Zoom,” something we did occasionally since I live in New York and she was in D.C. Those calls took place around 6 p.m. and ended with Shoshana’s husband of 48 years, Stephen Bryen, the cook in the family, calling out that dinner was ready. That was the signal it was time to go.

It never crossed my mind that this would be our final conversation—the last time I would see her smile and have the pleasure of talking to this kind, warm, brilliant and beautiful woman I had come to cherish. As we toasted and said goodbye, taking our last sip of wine, I was too naive to realize the seriousness of the surgery she was about to undergo. Shoshana wanted it that way. Steve later shared that she internalized fears and concerns about her health to just about everyone in her life, lest people worry about her. She was selfless.

She was also humble. Her colleagues at the Jewish Policy Center, where she served as senior director and editor of its InFOCUS Quarterly, recognized that Shoshana was “the smartest person in the room.” What many people might not have realized was how that brilliance translated into becoming invaluable at the JPC, doing the work of at least three people—work that she loved and with others with whom she loved working.

Her responsibilities included writing multiple articles a week, published across leading media outlets; editing the quarterly journal which, through her stewardship, evolved over the years into a highly regarded publication; fundraising; public speaking on the Middle East, U.S. defense and security policy, and Israeli domestic and foreign affairs; working with foreign-policy professionals and government representatives, including meetings on the Hill; handling social media; and holding weekly webinars with experts on a vast array of topics.

Several people who knew Shoshana used the term “indefatigable” to describe her. She worked tirelessly in the battle to save the West, to ensure strong U.S. national security, to fight for Israel’s survival and to confront the rise of antisemitism, about which we bemoaned continuously over the years. She was a passionate and unapologetic American patriot and Zionist.

One of the essays I wrote for her spring 2023 issue of inFocus was titled “Israel: A Strategic Ally for the United States.” I thought the column was perfect when I sent it to her; she made it that much better. Her editing skills were unique, as were her patriotism and Zionism. Combined with her knowledge of the subject matter, she was formidable.

This was how her son, Ari, described her in his eulogy. As soon as he mentioned the word, everyone laughed because to know Shoshana was to understand that she was a force to be reckoned with.

She wasn’t a particularly large presence physically; in fact, in her later years, I would describe her as frail, though she commanded respect. One person described her as a “gentle giant.” I couldn’t agree more.

Her modest nature and integrity in a field of massive egos and personalities were assets that drew people close to her. Shoshana earned the respect of colleagues and peers across the think-tank world in Washington, D.C.; national security and defense industries (she spent 30 years at the Jewish Institute for the National Security of America); and political institutions. All who knew her recognize her passing as a loss for the country and the Jewish people.

As her husband stated, “she was truly a woman of valor.”

One of the things that I loved most was her positive nature. It was impossible not to commiserate whenever we got together: about failures in U.S. foreign policy; fears for Israel and its ability to survive; elections that ended with results anathema to Western values and our constitutional republic; and global antisemitism. But we did so with perspective, and I always left feeling hopeful. Shoshana ended her webinars asking guests to end by sharing something positive.

Not only was she a treasure trove of knowledge, people, history and wisdom, but she provided the best advice. We’d share ideas for potential webinars or articles, and she helped me navigate difficult issues in my professional life. In one instance, after I thanked her for talking me down from my emotions, she replied: “Taking the high road pays off! Hugs.”

That was Shoshana: wise enough to always take the high road, and doing so with warmth and kindness.

One of the many things I’ll miss is our “sleepovers” in New York City. She had an annual speaking engagement, and we would have dinner and stay over together. They were opportunities for us to get to know each other better, bounce ideas off of one another and discuss things outside of our professional worlds.

She loved talking about her family. And her large heart and generosity led her to “adopting” a whole family of children over the years that she and Steve took in and helped throughout their formative years. They were there at her funeral, some serving as pallbearers, helping Shoshana travel to her resting place after her long, 14-year battle with difficult health issues that finally got the best of her. I learned how spiritual she was, with a deep belief in the power of prayer. I believe that her faith helped her through her battles with cancer and also helped her remain optimistic about the frightening events taking place around us.

Shoshana’s legacy will endure through her multitude of written materials, edited works, all of the people she touched through her mentoring, advising, supporting and loving, and, of course, through her family. Ari’s stories of family dinners for the holidays made it clear where Shoshana’s priorities lay. Steve, her children and grandchildren, and those of us who were blessed to have shared part of our lives with her will carry on her work and continue to make her proud—because we know what she would say if we didn’t.

The world has lost one of the most beautiful people I’ve known: a defender of Israel and fighter for the Jewish people’s survival, a selfless patriot, a kind person, a brilliant mind and a generous soul.

While Jewish people say to those in mourning, “May her memory be a blessing,” Shoshana shared with me recently that in her shul, they say, “May her neshama have an aliyah in Heaven.”

I will miss you, dear friend—your love and friendship, support and wisdom, grace and compassion, kindness and warmth.

May your neshama have an aliyah in Heaven. Hugs.