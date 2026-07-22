More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Nauru to open embassy in Jerusalem

The tiny Pacific island country northeast of Australia is one of Israel’s most consistent supporters at the United Nations.

Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar shakes hands with Nauru's Vice President Lionel Aingimea in Fiji last month. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar shakes hands with Nauru Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea at the opening of Israel’s embassy in Suva, Fiji, on June 3, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

The Oceanic country of Nauru will open an embassy in Jerusalem in the coming months, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The decision by the tiny island country northeast of Australia follows a meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Nauru’s Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Justice Lionel Aingimea in Fiji last month.

Nauru, which recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2019, is one of Israel’s most consistent supporters at the United Nations. It has submitted a written statement in support of Israel in the proceedings brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Nauru is a true friend of Israel, and the opening of the embassy will undoubtedly contribute to deepening the relations between the countries,” Israel’s foreign minister wrote on X.

The island nation is one of the smallest countries in the world with a population of about 12,000 people.

Eight countries currently have embassies in Israel’s capital: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Somaliland.

All the other nations which have diplomatic relations with Israel maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv or its suburbs, due to the political sensitivities of Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem during his first term set the stage for other countries to follow suit.

The leaders of Argentina and Colombia have pledged to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem.

Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel ambassador Peru
Israel News
In pictures: Gali Dagan presents credentials as Israeli ambassador to Peru
Dagan joined ambassadors from Switzerland and Honduras, and a representative of the Palestinians.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Rubio Faisal Bin Farhan Saudi
U.S. News
‘WSJ': Trump approves US-Saudi civilian nuclear deal
The United States would reportedly approve uranium enrichment only if a joint study concludes the move is justified.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Ops During Operation Epic Fury
U.S. News
US forces pound Iranian military sites for 11th consecutive night
The strikes were intended to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A new illegal Palestinian compound has been discovered in Area C. Credit: Regavim.
Israel News
EU behind illegal Palestinian building in Judea and Samaria, Israeli NGO says
Even as the European Union sanctions Israeli civil society groups for the supposed illegal demolition of Palestinian property, it funds illegal construction on Israeli state land.
July 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
‘Don’t cross red lines': Herzog warns Israelis ahead of national elections
“We must all be wise, careful, and responsible in the content we consume, and even more so in the content we distribute,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Holocaust survivors Dvora Weinstein (left), Avraham Blau (center) and Rina Czaczkes Akselbrad. Photos by Rakefet Rivkind and Ziv Koren.
Feature
Ahead of Tisha B’Av, Holocaust survivors urge Israelis to reject division
Participants in the March of the Living warn that internal discord poses a grave threat and call for renewed unity.
July 22, 2026
Steve Linde
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein