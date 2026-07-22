Nauru to open embassy in Jerusalem

The Oceanic country of Nauru will open an embassy in Jerusalem in the coming months, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The decision by the tiny island country northeast of Australia follows a meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Nauru’s Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Justice Lionel Aingimea in Fiji last month.

Nauru, which recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2019, is one of Israel’s most consistent supporters at the United Nations. It has submitted a written statement in support of Israel in the proceedings brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Nauru is a true friend of Israel, and the opening of the embassy will undoubtedly contribute to deepening the relations between the countries,” Israel’s foreign minister wrote on X.

The island nation is one of the smallest countries in the world with a population of about 12,000 people.

Eight countries currently have embassies in Israel’s capital: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Somaliland.

All the other nations which have diplomatic relations with Israel maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv or its suburbs, due to the political sensitivities of Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem during his first term set the stage for other countries to follow suit.

The leaders of Argentina and Colombia have pledged to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem.