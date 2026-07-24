More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani picks for panel that appoints NYC judges, including those who hear hate crime cases, short on Jews

“If you were to pull 18 at random, you would expect there to be several Jewish members,” Mark Goldfeder told JNS. “When they call it ‘truly representative,’ that’s ridiculous.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, July 9, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, appointed 18 new members to the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary this week, and although the city likely has the highest percentage of Jews in its bar association, none of those appointed appeared to be Jewish.

At least one signed onto an anti-Israel statement at the City University of New York.

The advisory committee appoints judges to the city’s criminal courts, where hate crimes, among other offenses, go to trial. It also appoints judges to family courts, and interim judges to civil court benches when there is a temporary vacancy.

“The newly revitalized committee will work to make the judicial selection process more transparent, more accessible and truly reflective of New York City,” the mayor’s office stated.

“The members announced today offer a truly representative cross-section of the legal profession in New York City, bringing a wide range of professional experience from all five boroughs to the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary,” stated Ramzi Kassem, chief counsel to the mayor and to City Hall and supervisor of the committee.

Mark Goldfeder, a rabbi and CEO, and director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS that the apparent lack of Jews on the panel “is all part of a pattern and practice of under-protecting Jewish residents in this city.”

“It is the normalization of antisemitic hate,” Goldfeder said, “normalizing it up and down the pipeline.”

“If you were to pull 18 at random, you would expect there to be several Jewish members,” he told JNS. “When they call it ‘truly representative,’ that’s ridiculous.”

One of the newly appointed members is Julia Hernandez, associate professor at the City University of New York’s School of Law.

In 2020, she signed onto a statement from CUNY Law School students, faculty and alumni affirming their support for Students for Justice in Palestine and Palestinian and Muslim students, faculty and others.

“Palestinian activism on campus has a history of being particularly marginalized and attacked by people who support Israel,” the group stated. “A subset of Zionist activists choose to weaponize the genuine threats of antisemitism elsewhere in our society as a tactic to repress activism and harass and threaten Palestinian students and Muslim students more broadly.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
Twitter
U.S. News
Judge orders X to share deleted antisemitic posts with Media Matters
Elon Musk’s social media company accused the organization of “knowingly and maliciously” creating side-by-side images that showed advertiser posts alongside neo-Nazi and other extremist content.
July 24, 2026
Scott Wiener
U.S. News
Commanding fundraising lead for Scott Wiener in race to succeed Pelosi
The Jewish state senator had more than $1.2 million cash on hand, compared to $360,000 for Connie Chan.
July 24, 2026
Rabbi Yitzchok Dinovitzer
U.S. News
For Jews at Kotel as Tisha B’Av fast ends, a sense of belonging
“When people are all together, the yeshiva, the secular, that’s a beautiful thing,” Rabbi Yitzchok Dinovitzer, of Baltimore, told JNS.
July 24, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Israel News
IDF announces major Samaria op after deadly terror attack
Military reinforces troops, postpones leave and arrests nine suspects after Israeli security volunteer was killed and two others wounded near Havat Gilad.
July 24, 2026
JNS Staff
The sun goes sets on a mountain ridge as tourists light the furnaces in their Gers, or traditional Mongolian tents, at a tourist Ger camp on northern Mongolia's alpine Khovsgol Lake on July 9, 2000. Photo credit should read STEPHEN SHAVER/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Report: Israeli tourists fend off axe, knife attack in Mongolia
Diaspora Affairs Ministry said six Israelis were targeted after speaking Hebrew at a northern Mongolian campsite, where attackers reportedly shouted “Heil Hitler.”
July 24, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Thousands of Koreans from around the world gather in Jerusalem in a show of faith-based support for Israel. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Tourism, July 21, 2026.
Israel News
Thousands of Koreans visit Israel in faith-based trip
“Your decision to convene in Israel during these challenging times is a profound demonstration of friendship, solidarity and confidence in our nation,” Michael Izhakov, director general of the Israeli Tourism Ministry, told the Christian tourists.
July 24, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A tsunami of lies
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The most successful political campaign of the modern era
Mitchell Bard