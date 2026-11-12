Israel approves national critical minerals initiative to bolster supply security
Israel’s government on Wednesday unanimously approved a proposal by the country’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, to develop a national critical minerals program aimed at securing essential raw materials for the country’s economy and defense industries.
The initiative seeks to strengthen Israel’s supply chains and expand international partnerships in a field vital to semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicle batteries and advanced defense technologies. Sa’ar launched the initiative following his participation in a February ministerial conference in Washington hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“This is a strategic issue of the first order and a matter of national security,” Sa’ar said. “Today’s government decision marks an important step forward in advancing this national initiative.”
🇮🇱 Critical minerals power the technologies of tomorrow, and securing them is a matter of national security.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 12, 2026
Israel’s government has unanimously approved Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal for a national critical minerals program to secure vital supply chains, drive…