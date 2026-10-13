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Israel Bonds receives Presidential Medal of Honor for 75 years of investing in Israel

Herzog praised the organization for strengthening Israel’s economy and providing vital support after Oct. 7.

Sharon Altshul
Israeli President Isaac Herzog presents the Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds Global President and CEO Dani Naveh and U.S. and International Chairman Andrew M. Hutter at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 12, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog presents the Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds Global President and CEO Dani Naveh and U.S. and International Chairman Andrew M. Hutter at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 12, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)

More than 100 members of Israel Bonds’ international leadership gathered at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday as Israeli President Isaac Herzog awarded the organization the Presidential Medal of Honor, recognizing its 75-year contribution to Israel’s economic development and resilience.

Israel Bonds is only the third organization to receive the honor, underscoring its role in connecting Israel with investors and supporters worldwide since 1951.

Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, Israel Bonds’ U.S. and international chairman of the board of directors, and Dani Naveh, its global president and CEO, accepted the honor on behalf of the organization. Representatives attended from the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, other European countries and Latin America.

The ceremony marked the achievements of an organization established just three years after Israel’s founding that has raised more than $58 billion worldwide. Since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, global investments in Israel Bonds have exceeded $8.5 billion.

Opening his remarks, Herzog acknowledged a tragedy unfolding on Israel’s northern border earlier that afternoon.

“We gather here today under the heavy shadow of a grave and heartbreaking tragedy unfolding in the north of our country,” he said, offering prayers for the swift recovery of those injured and support for their loved ones.

Turning to the award, Herzog described Israel Bonds as a vital bridge between Israel and supporters around the world, helping sustain the country through successive periods of challenge and development.

“The proceeds from Israel bonds have been used to build and develop our economy, to promote advancements in science and technology, and to provide a vital network of support during times of crisis,” he said. “This has never been more evident than during the past few years of uncertainty, loss, and courage, here in Israel, since Oct. 7.”

Herzog highlighted the scale of the response following the Hamas attack.

“The outstanding work by Israel Bonds raised $1 billion of capital in the first month following Oct. 7, and more than $8.5 billion since that dark day,” he said. “To us, this serves as a solid confirmation that despite attempts to isolate us, the people of Israel never stand alone.”

He noted that more than $58 billion in Israeli bonds had been purchased worldwide over the organization’s 75-year history, demonstrating investors’ trust in the country’s long-term prospects.

“And we have repaid that trust, never once defaulting, as I am certain we will continue to do,” Herzog said.

An investment in Israel’s future

Founded in 1951, Israel Bonds was created to help a young country facing enormous economic demands, including absorbing waves of immigration and building infrastructure for a growing population. The initiative gave supporters abroad a way to participate in Israel’s development through investment.

Unlike a charitable donation, purchasing an Israel bond means lending money to the State of Israel, which repays the principal at maturity along with interest according to the terms of the bond. The funds support the government’s broader financing needs, helping sustain economic development and national priorities.

Over the decades, the program has become a practical connection between Israel and individuals, families, communities and institutions abroad. For many families, buying bonds for birthdays, bar and bat mitzvahs and holidays has also served as a way to pass on a connection to Israel to the next generation.

The organization’s role took on renewed significance after Oct. 7, when investors around the world responded with substantial purchases, representing both a financial commitment and an expression of confidence in Israel.

Herzog emphasized that investment is inherently an expression of belief in the future.

“Friends, all investment, by definition, is forward-looking in nature,” he said. “One has to hold the belief, or at least the hope, for a healthy return.”

A responsibility across generations

Accepting the medal, Naveh described the honor as both recognition of the organization’s history and a responsibility to continue its work.

“Thank you. Receiving this medal today is an extraordinary honor, but it also carries a profound responsibility,” he said. “This medal carries with it the weight of generations.”

Naveh stressed that the recognition belonged not only to the organization’s current leadership but also to the holders of some 2.5 million accounts over the decades.

“We accept it with humility, knowing that we do so only as representatives of a remarkable organization founded 75 years ago,” he said.

He added that the message behind the organization’s work remained clear: “In times of need, our beloved Jewish homeland will never be alone.”

Hutter likewise dedicated the award to the millions of investors whose participation has sustained Israel Bonds throughout its history.

“Mr. President, standing in the President’s Residence with all of you is the highest honor,” he said. “We accept this medal not for any one person in this room, but on behalf of every single investor who has ever purchased a bond, who has ever believed in the Jewish State, who has ever said, with their own money, I stand with Israel; I believe in its future.”

“This medal belongs to all,” Hutter concluded. “Am Yisrael Chai!”

The ceremony brought together representatives of an international network whose involvement with Israel spans generations and continents. The Presidential Medal of Honor, awarded during Israel Bonds’ 75th-anniversary year, recognized that enduring partnership at a time when Israel continues to face significant challenges.

Herzog and Naveh also recalled a personal connection dating back to their service together in the same army unit.

Naveh, whose mother recently died at the age of 101, said she had lived near the President’s Residence and would have wanted to attend the ceremony. He recalled that she had made a point of reminding him that years earlier, when Herzog’s parents were away, she had done the future president’s laundry.

Jewish Organizations Business and Economy
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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