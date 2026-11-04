Israel-bound cruise ship cleared after bomb search finds no explosives

Passengers reboarded the Israel-bound cruise ship Crown Iris at the Greek island port of Syros after searches completed late Tuesday found no explosive device aboard, Greek media reported. Authorities cleared the vessel to resume its voyage to Haifa.

The ship’s departure had been delayed on Tuesday after an unidentified person claimed an explosive device had been attached to its hull, according to Greek authorities cited by Reuters.

Initial checks by coast guard personnel, an explosives detection dog and a private diver found no explosive device. A specialist team from the Greek coast guard’s Underwater Missions Unit subsequently traveled from Piraeus and conducted a further inspection of the ship’s underwater hull before passengers were allowed to board, according to Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The Panama-flagged vessel was carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew.

The Crown Iris has previously faced disruptions in Greece. In July 2025, anti-Israel protesters prevented passengers from disembarking at Syros, forcing the ship to divert to Cyprus. Six days later, riot police kept protesters back in Rhodes, allowing passengers to disembark without incident.

Separately, at least seven passenger flights across Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting searches, diversions and temporary airport disruptions. No explosive devices were found, Reuters reported.

Bulgarian authorities corrected initial reports that a flight from Israel was among those targeted. Bulgaria’s BTA news agency had initially quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying a flight from Israel was affected, but authorities subsequently said that was not the case, Reuters reported.

The two affected flights to Sofia originated in Bergamo, Italy and Dublin, The Associated Press reported. Both landed at their scheduled destination without being diverted, and counterterrorism officers found no explosives aboard either aircraft.

Elsewhere, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Warsaw-Chopin Airport was diverted to nearby Warsaw-Modlin Airport, which temporarily closed. A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen landed normally at Warsaw-Chopin, where safety procedures were implemented following a threat. No device was found on either aircraft, Reuters reported.

Authorities also found no explosives on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia, Spain, or on two Ryanair flights to Rome from Lisbon and Dublin. The Italian Air Force escorted the Dublin flight to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, AP reported.