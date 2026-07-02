More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel Police expose Kafr Kanna weapons ring, 11 charged

A joint probe with the Shin Bet led to the seizure of seven firearms and indictments.

JNS Staff
View of Kafr Kanna, in the Galilee region of Israel. March 28 2011.Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Kafr Kanna in the Lower Galilee, March 28, 2011. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

The arrest of a Kafr Kanna resident on suspicion of security-related weapons offenses led to the uncovering of a broader firearms network involving multiple suspects, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

In a joint probe with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Northern District investigators and Border Police undercover units raided the suspect’s home on May 31, seizing an air rifle and additional evidence. The suspect and his son were arrested.

Police said the month-long investigation identified 11 suspects tied to illegal weapons possession across the village. Authorities recovered seven firearms, including two rifles allegedly hidden in a drawer at the home of a seriously ill resident to evade detection.

Indictments against 11 defendants were set to be filed Thursday at the Nazareth District Court, police said.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli officials visit the Gush Etzion Regional Council on July 1, 2026. Credit: The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.
Israel News
Israel extends assistance to 12 local authorities targeted by boycotting campaigns
Diaspora Affairs Ministry officials toured the Gush Etzion region before signing an agreement with the regional council.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Doha, Qatar, June 29, 2026. Photo by Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Iran, US conclude round of technical talks on implementing MoU
Sources familiar with the talks said Tehran’s nuclear program was not discussed because the meetings were “technical.”
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
From left, Lebanon's former President Emile Lahoud, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri attend the funeral of Hezbollah's slain leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on the outskirts of Beirut on Feb. 23, 2025. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Can the Israel-US-Lebanon trilateral framework survive?
The Washington agreement offers a diplomatic road map for ending the conflict, but Hezbollah’s rejection and Lebanon’s fragile political balance threaten to derail its implementation before it begins.
July 2, 2026
Jacques Neriah
Tel Aviv, June 15, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli startups raise $3.3 billion in June
The total is $200 million short of the country’s all-time one-month record of investment.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
A man rides a motorcycle past a mourning banner depicting slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the Feb. 28 opening strike of the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic, in Tehran, June 30, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Mass funeral ceremonies set for Khamenei, four months after IAF killed him
The multi-day obsequies are Iran and Iraq is expected to draw up to 20 million mourners, state media claims.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces at the scene where terrorists opened fire at civilians at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak, June 7, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel to charge three citizens in Kochav Yair terror attack
Indictments are expected for allegedly aiding the gunman in the June 7 Kochav Yair–Tzur Yitzhak–Sal’it shooting in which an IDF reservist died.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
A T-shirt with the logo of Turkey for sale in an Arab market in Hebron, July 20, 2016. Photo By Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Turkey becoming Israel’s next strategic threat?
July 2, 2026 03:27 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-chief
Who will win the Trump foreign-policy ‘Apprentice’ contest?
Jonathan S. Tobin