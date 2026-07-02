Israel Police expose Kafr Kanna weapons ring, 11 charged

The arrest of a Kafr Kanna resident on suspicion of security-related weapons offenses led to the uncovering of a broader firearms network involving multiple suspects, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

In a joint probe with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Northern District investigators and Border Police undercover units raided the suspect’s home on May 31, seizing an air rifle and additional evidence. The suspect and his son were arrested.

מעצרו של תושב כפר כנא החשוד בעבירות ביטחון הוביל לחשיפת פרשיית אמל"ח עם ריבוי מעורבים ותפיסת כלי נשק



בתאריך 31/05/26, בתום חקירה משותפת של היחידה המרכזית במחוז צפון ושירות הביטחון הכללי, פשטו כוחות רבים וביניהם מסתערבי החטיבה הטקטית במשמר הגבול, על ביתו של תושב כפר כנא, שנחשד… pic.twitter.com/HUsYGZI1LU — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 2, 2026

Police said the month-long investigation identified 11 suspects tied to illegal weapons possession across the village. Authorities recovered seven firearms, including two rifles allegedly hidden in a drawer at the home of a seriously ill resident to evade detection.

Indictments against 11 defendants were set to be filed Thursday at the Nazareth District Court, police said.