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IDF seizes 240 firearms concealed in civilian areas in Judea and Samaria

“These findings provide further evidence of attempts by terrorist groups to exploit civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes,” said the military.

JNS Staff
Weapons belonging to Palestinian terrorists located near civilians by the IDF’s Ephraim Regional Brigade in Samaria. Credit: IDF.
Weapons belonging to Palestinian terrorists located near civilians by the IDF’s Ephraim Regional Brigade in Samaria. Credit: IDF.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces has confiscated more than 240 firearms in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of 2026, the Israeli military revealed on Tuesday morning.

Israeli soldiers have found firearms, lathes used to manufacture weapons, ammunition and additional terrorist equipment concealed in civilian areas, the IDF said.

In an operation in April, for example, troops located ammunition in a well-known hardware store in Bethlehem, according to the statement. The owner of the business was arrested.

During an operation in Nablus in recent months, a lathe used to manufacture weapons in the center of a civilian building was uncovered, according to the army.

“These findings provide further evidence of attempts by terrorist groups to establish themselves within civilian areas and exploit civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes. The IDF and security forces will continue operating to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria in order to safeguard the security of Israeli civilians,” the IDF stated.

Judea and Samaria Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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