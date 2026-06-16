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Trump: Iran agreed to ‘never have a nuclear weapon’

The president also denied reports that Tehran would be receiving $300 billion for reconstruction.

JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump. Credit: White House.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Iranian regime agreed to “never have a nuclear weapon” as part of the memorandum of understanding with the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday evening.

The president in his Truth Social post also denied reports that Tehran would be receiving $300 billion for reconstruction as part of his peace agreement, calling the claim “fake news, put out by the Dumocrats.”

Trump said after agreeing on the memorandum of understanding with Iran on Sunday that any final agreement would allow Tehran to enrich uranium at low levels that “could never be used for military purposes.”

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, the American leader stressed that Tehran “fully agreed to that, with strong policing powers, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon, which is what it was all about—because they probably would have used it if they had it.”

Trump said the full text of the MOU would be made public “pretty soon,” adding: “I want it to be released, because it’s a very powerful document.”

“I would say sometime after Friday. Because the Strait [of Hormuz] opens; it’s open now, but it opens completely,” he said.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance told George Stephanopoulos on ABC‘s “Good Morning America” on Monday that the agreement negotiated by Trump was “performance-based” and contingent on the regime giving up its nuclear weapons program and stopping funding “terrorist activities all over the Middle East.”

Tehran and Washington signed a digital memorandum of understanding on Sunday, “and there’s been no money released—and that won’t change,” the vice president added.

“We’re willing to give significant sanctions relief if the Iranians make the kind of long-term commitments that are necessary to be a normal country,” Vance told Stephanopoulos.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury U.S. Foreign Policy
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