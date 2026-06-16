Sa’ar: Anti-Israel discrimination at Eurosatory trade fair due to fear of competition
The Israeli foreign minister pointed to French Prime Minister Lecornu’s recent statement that “Israel is one of the biggest competitors of the French defense industry.”
“France is boycotting Israeli companies simply because Israeli companies are better. It’s afraid that people will choose them instead of French companies,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on social media on Monday.
Sa’ar was referring to the controversy over the Eurosatory International Defense and Security trade show that kicked off in Paris on Monday and will continue until June 19. France barred Israel from showcasing offensive weapons (other countries were permitted to do so), and then boarded up Israeli pavilions, even though they adhered to the imposed restrictions.
Israel accused France of doing so because it was afraid of Israeli competition.
Sa’ar posted a video of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stating, “just a few weeks ago,” that “Israel is one of the biggest competitors of the French defense industry.”
“This will not help France, of course. Countries around the world will continue to buy their products from Israeli defense companies, simply because they are better,” Sa’ar wrote.
צרפת מחרימה את החברות הישראליות פשוט כי החברות הישראליות טובות יותר. היא מפחדת שיבחרו בהן ולא בחברות הצרפתיות.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 15, 2026
רק לפני מספר שבועות הודה ראש ממשלת צרפת @SebLecornu שישראל היא אחת המתחרות הגדולות של התעשיה הביטחונית הצרפתית.
זה כמובן לא יעזור לצרפת.
מדינות העולם ימשיכו לקנות… pic.twitter.com/uY8IJxkv7G