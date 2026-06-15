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Dem Senate nominee in Maine with Nazi tattoo accuses Netanyahu of war crimes

“The man with a Nazi tattoo is lecturing on war crimes,” stated Yaakov Kaplan, a member of Brooklyn Community Board 12.

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(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate who recently covered up a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes on Monday.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is an international fugitive,” Platner stated. “He is charged with the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.”

Platner has said that he didn’t know his tattoo was a Nazi symbol, but those who were close to him, including an ex-girlfriend, said that he bragged about it being a Nazi symbol.

“The man with a Nazi tattoo is lecturing on war crimes,” stated Yaakov Kaplan, a member of Brooklyn Community Board 12.

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