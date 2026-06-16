Fourth suspect nabbed in Dutch synagogue arson probe

Dutch police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with an attempted attack in March on the Heemstede synagogue near Amsterdam, the De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Monday.

The suspect, aged 20, has been in custody since June 9, according to the report.

The other suspects, who are awaiting indictment, are aged 14, 17 and 18. They were arrested within days of the alleged attempt to start a fire at the synagogue.

In a March 23 statement on the arraignment of the two youngest suspects, the Dutch General Prosecution Service said they were arrested due to a “suspicious situation.” Police found a cache of “heavy-duty fireworks” near the place of the teenagers’ arrest, according to the statement.

The incident is part of a wave of attacks in Europe targeting Jews and Jewish institutions since Oct. 7, 2023.

U.S. authorities are preparing to indict an Iran-born man whom they say directed attacks on European Jewish institutions and had also tried to hire a Mexican cartel operative to target American Jews, The Sunday Times reported this week.

Mohammad al-Saadi, 33, is accused by U.S. prosecutors of orchestrating at least 18 attacks across Europe on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including firebombings targeting synagogues and other Jewish institutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to the newspaper, which quoted U.S. court documents.

He was arrested at a hotel in Istanbul on May 1 and transferred to FBI custody two weeks later, according to the Times. He has been charged with eight terrorism-related offenses and could face life imprisonment if convicted, the newspaper reported.

Al-Saadi allegedly attempted in April to recruit a person he believed was affiliated with a Mexican drug cartel to carry out attacks against Jewish targets in the United States. Prosecutors said the individual was, in fact, an undercover FBI agent, according to the report.

The Times reported that U.S. authorities regard al-Saadi as a senior operative with longstanding ties to Iran-backed militias in Iraq, including Kata’ib Hezbollah, which Washington has designated a terrorist organization (it is a separate entity from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group).

Prosecutors allege that al-Saadi helped establish a front organization known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI, which claimed responsibility for a series of attacks across Europe earlier this year. The alleged plot to torch the Heemstede synagogue was widely thought to be a part of the HAYI wave of attacks, though prosecutors did not formally link the case to that string of incidents.

The attacks began in March and included incidents targeting synagogues in Liege, Belgium and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as a Jewish school and an American bank branch in Amsterdam. Authorities also linked the network to a series of attacks on Jewish targets in London, including a firebombing in the Golders Green neighborhood.

According to court filings cited by the Times, al-Saadi and associates in Baghdad allegedly directed from Iran some operations remotely and recorded attacks as they unfolded.

Al-Saadi allegedly maintained close ties to senior figures within Iran’s regional proxy network, including the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The newspaper cited court documents that said he claimed during FBI questioning to have met the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shortly before the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel on Feb. 28.

At a preliminary hearing in Manhattan, al-Saadi pleaded not guilty. He described himself as a “prisoner of war” through an interpreter, according to The Sunday Times.