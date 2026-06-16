More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

‘Anti-Israel First’ from the Middle East to America

Why have so many prioritized being against the one Jewish state in the world, and how is that in their interests?

Farley Weiss
Palestinian Protester, Free Palestine
A Palestinian protester wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt. Credit: Alfo Medeiros/Pexels.
Farley Weiss
Farley Weiss Farley Weiss
Farley Weiss is the co-author, with Leonard Grunstein, of Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Backstory of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and a past president of the National Council of Young Israel.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

An infamous refrain from those attacking people who are pro-Israel is to claim that they have dual loyalty or that they are “Israel First.” In reality, it is obviously in the U.S. military and economic interest to be allied with Israel because it is a fellow democracy with about 100 companies on NASDAQ, has the best air force in the world outside the United States, and boasts a top intelligence service.

Instead, one should be questioning the priorities of those who are “Anti-Israel First.”

For Jews to be pro-Israel and care strongly about the survival of the Jewish state is perfectly rational, considering that there are Holocaust survivors today who wanted to flee Europe and could not; there was nowhere else to go. Today, there is a nation-state and a top-tier military to protect it.

Since the establishment of modern-day Israel in 1948, Israel’s Jewish population has grown dramatically from 600,000 to more than 7 million. That number was increased when Jews were able to flee Russia after the end of communism, and before that, when Arab countries throughout North Africa and the Middle East kicked out 850,000 to 1,000,000 Jews in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and took their possessions. Ethiopian Jews also added to the demographic from the 1980s on.

American Jews know what happened when antisemitism rose, and there was no Jewish state. And so, they are very concerned about the security and survival of Israel.

Many of the Jews are moving to Israel from other countries around the world not because of antisemitism but for religious reasons. Israel’s economy continues to strengthen as a result of this contingent and others, as they move to improve their situation.

When it comes to U.S. politics, Fox News radio host Brian Kilmeade said in his view, the top issue for Democrats today is no longer abortion or other social issues, but being against the Jewish state for one reason or another.

“Anti-Israel First” has now become the predominant issue for many running for office in the Democratic Party, including those winning primaries like Graham Platner of Maine, Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania and Dr. Adam Hamawy in New Jersey. The question remains: Why is being anti-Israel an important issue to so many Democratic voters? Why have they prioritized being against the one Jewish state in the world, and how is that in their or America’s interest?

The issue cannot be that they are concerned about the funds being spent by American taxpayers, when those who are anti-Israel uniformly support gifting American taxpayer funds of hundreds of millions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority. This is compared to aid to Israel, which is required to be spent with U.S. military arms manufacturers so the money stays in the U.S. economy.

What benefit would the P.A. or the creation of a Palestinian Arab state be to the United States? The obvious answer is it would not—economically, militarily or politically.

It is obvious that a Palestinian Arab state would not be an ally. The P.A. has a program referred to as “pay for slay,” providing financial incentives to terrorists who murder Jews and Americans. The more Jewish and American women, children and men, the more murder money the criminals—and their families—receive.

The P.A. has further shown a disregard for providing safety and security for its Arab Christian community. In Bethlehem, Christians made up 60% to 80% of the population in 1995 before the P.A. took over; today, Christians voted with their feet and left. Now they only represent around 10% to 12% of the population.

The P.A. is also closely allied with Russia, where its now 90-year-old leader, Mahmoud Abbas, received his Ph.D. for a book in which he claimed that far fewer than 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust. To this day, he remains a denier of the Shoah. He is one of the original “Anti-Israel Firsters,” along with his mentor and predecessor, PLO chief Yasser Arafat.

It is well documented that international law makes it clear that the Jewish people have the right to Israel, as was established after World War II at San Remo in 1920, and then codified by the League of Nations in 1922. The United States legally ratified the League of Nations’ decision in the 1924 Anglo-American treaty that was ratified by the U.S. Senate and signed by President Calvin Coolidge.

The United Nations legally adopted the League of Nations decision in Article 80 upon its establishment in 1945. The Jewish people have a right to the land of Israel because they were there first, are the majority of the people today, and won the land in a defensive war when the Arab countries rejected the international community’s support for the Jewish state.

It is those who are “Anti-Israel First” who need to be questioned as to why they advocate a view that is clearly not in the best interests of the United States.

Anti-Israel Bias
MORE FROM JNS
Jonathan Harounoff
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Harounoff to step down as Israeli spokesman at UN, plans to pen new book
“I wanted to make the most of my time here and use the platform of the United Nations not just to talk about Israel but also to highlight the humanity and commonality between the people of Israel and the people of Iran,” he told JNS.
June 15, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran will not have nukes ‘with or without an agreement’
“He is the U.S. president, I’m the Israeli prime minister,” Netanyahu said about reported disagreements with Trump.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
South Carolina man charged with hate crime of vandalizing Charlotte Jewish sites, including with symbol Graham Platner had tattooed
“Posting Nazi and lynching symbols on the Jewish Community Center is pure hate and it’s disgusting,” the U.S. Justice Department said.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
The walled-off pavilion of Smartshooter, a producer of weapons stabilization sights against attack drones, in Paris, France on June 15, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel.
World News
France walls off Israeli booths at Paris defense show
The Israeli Defense Ministry says Eurosatory blocked displays of defensive systems despite compliance with French restrictions, while offensive weapons remained on show.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at an event honoring fallen soldiers in Lod, central Israel, on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Rejecting pressure to leave Lebanon, Israel says IDF will stay in security zones indefinitely
Defense Minister Katz warned that any Iranian attack linked to developments in Lebanon will be met with a forceful response.
June 15, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL , JNS Staff
Luc fils Jasmin, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Source: Official commission photo.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington state human rights panelist apologizes for antisemitic remarks, is unsure if Hamas a terror group
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
June 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump, the betrayer-in-chief?
Mitchell Bard